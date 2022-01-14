Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.18% of FOX worth $42,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in FOX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.11. 26,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,211. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

