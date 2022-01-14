Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Grom Social Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 52.51% and a negative net margin of 129.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

