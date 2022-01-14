Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declines By 75.2%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the December 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 178,894 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,160. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

