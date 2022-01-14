Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.17) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.39) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

LON:ENT traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,706 ($23.16). The company had a trading volume of 680,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,655. The firm has a market cap of £10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 73.78. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,752.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,875.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

