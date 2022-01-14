Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of AY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.07. 4,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,881. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

