Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Expands By 1,100.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.59. 535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

