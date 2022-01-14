Brokerages Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Target Price at $63.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 16,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.