Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $160.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.38.
GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GSHD traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,774. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.