Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $160.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.38.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $3,162,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 over the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.34. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,774. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.