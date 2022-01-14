ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting €13.03 ($14.81). The stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. ENI has a one year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.33.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.