Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Rises By 225.0%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 760,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

