Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.81. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 194,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,197,210. The stock has a market cap of $258.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

