ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,040 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Shares of ASC traded down GBX 138.89 ($1.89) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,375.11 ($32.24). 415,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,384.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,195.12. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

