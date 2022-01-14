ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 3,300 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) target price on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) price objective on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

LON ASC traded down GBX 155 ($2.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,359 ($32.02). 429,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,384.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,195.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38).

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

