Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

WTER stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkaline Water by 39.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 895,695 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 40.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alkaline Water by 352.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 198,790 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

