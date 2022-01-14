Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Subsea 7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

