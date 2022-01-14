Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

RANJY stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. 4,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

