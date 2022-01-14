Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 50,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

