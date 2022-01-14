Heritage Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $365.18 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day moving average of $354.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

