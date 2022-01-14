Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

CHKP stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

