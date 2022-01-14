KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,721,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,939,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

