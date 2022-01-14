KBC Group NV Acquires 174,958 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 174,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $49,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.