KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Humana were worth $58,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Humana by 34,754.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.22. 6,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,285. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.21.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

