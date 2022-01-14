KBC Group NV Has $53.05 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $53,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $216,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.74.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.46. 9,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.69 and its 200 day moving average is $281.22. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,267 shares of company stock worth $25,658,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

