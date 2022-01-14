State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 150,372 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of State Street worth $61,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.