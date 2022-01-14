KBC Group NV Has $57.90 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,988 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $57,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 270,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,775,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

