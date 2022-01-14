Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $11,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
About Zenvia
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zenvia (ZENV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.