Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 41,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Zenvia has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zenvia will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia during the third quarter valued at $11,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zenvia

