Barclays Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,500

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,500 ($61.08) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($67.87) to GBX 5,500 ($74.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,040 ($68.41).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 73 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,390 ($73.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,774.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,179.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.35), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,100.23). In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

