InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($73.30) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($76.69) to GBX 5,700 ($77.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,200 ($70.59).

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 55 ($0.75) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,893 ($66.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,807.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,780.42. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($75.58). The company has a market capitalization of £8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6,131.25.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

