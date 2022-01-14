YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $175.90

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $175.90 or 0.00409153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $435,579.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

