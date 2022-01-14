Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $70.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

