Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $70.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.98.
Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 407,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $304.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
