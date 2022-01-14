Truist Securities Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $111.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,432. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

