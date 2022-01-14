Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

