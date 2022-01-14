Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $131,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

