Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

