Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $136.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average is $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.