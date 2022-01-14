Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,125. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Federal stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

