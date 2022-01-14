Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) PT Raised to $190.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.69.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

