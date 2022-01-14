Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84. Torrid has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.