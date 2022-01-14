Wolfe Research Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Peer Perform

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LUV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.72.

LUV stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,450 shares of the airline’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 270,382 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the airline’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

