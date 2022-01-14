Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

Shares of BBY opened at $102.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Best Buy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.0% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

