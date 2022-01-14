Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Securities

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GAMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.
Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 66,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,860. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.
