Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Securities

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gambling.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 66,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,860. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.