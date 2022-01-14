Morgan Stanley Cuts Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXN. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 523.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

