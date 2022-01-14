LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $253.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $173.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 410.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

