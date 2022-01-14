Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

