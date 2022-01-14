Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Shares of VET stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.17. The company had a trading volume of 528,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$19.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.69.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 2.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

