RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE RMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.