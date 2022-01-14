RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE RMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.05. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.