$1.43 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

