Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.07. 653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,692. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.