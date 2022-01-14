AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AMS in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMS from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AMS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AMS has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.60.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

