Royal Bank of Canada Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Aritzia stock traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.96. 46,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

